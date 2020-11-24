5 ways to lower your risk of spreading COVID-19 at Thanksgiving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The warning signs of the harm the food industry has the potential to cause were apparent long before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a University of Texas at Austin researcher. And he wouldn't blame organizations that have tried to sound the alarm from saying, "I told you so."

"We've been dodging bullets for so long that it's felt like an entitlement," said Raj Patel, a research professor at UT Austin and an expert on world food systems, about the United States being affected by a pandemic. "It doesn't surprise me that we've finally been hit by one. It doesn't surprise me that a lot of organizations, who have in the past said, 'Look, it's coming, it's coming, it's coming...' have finally earned the right through this horrible tragedy... to say, 'I told you so.'"