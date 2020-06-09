5 questions to ask before sending kids to camp or child care amid coronavirus pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Child care programs and summer camps are starting to open after shutting down because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. Lynette Fraga of Child Care Aware of America helped create a list of questions parents should ask summer programs and child care centers to stay safe:

If a child or staff member gets COVID 19, how will parents be notified and will they be notified? If there is a case of coronavirus, will the program close? Will children be required to wear a mask? What does social distancing look like in the program? What will the drop off/pick up situation look like? Are parents allowed to go inside or will the child be brought to them?

In order to try to avoid any cases or a possible shutdown of their facility, Dr. Fraga says child care providers need to prepare with personal protection equipment and sanitizing equipment, plus training and technical assistance for staff.

She also said Congress needs to help by providing support and funds so programs can stay open and keep kids safe.

“$50 billion is needed from Congress. It is so critically important for us to raise up the issue of child care. Without child care, our communities will not be able to stay open.”