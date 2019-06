AUSTIN (KXAN) – A staggering number of babies are born with congenital heart defects each year in the United States.

Nearly 1 in 100 babies is born with a heart defect and while many heart defects don’t need treatment or can be fixed easily, congenital heart disease can cause serious health problems or death.

The week of Feb. 7 to 14 is “Congenital Heart Disease Week” and Dr. Carlos Mery from the University of Texas Health Austin explained more in an interview with KXAN.