2nd human case of West Nile reported in Williamson County this year

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, Williamson County reported its second human case of West Nile virus for 2020.

Williamson County and Cities Health District said the person with the virus is in their 70s and lives in the central area of the county.

The first case was reported by WCCHD less than a week ago on Aug. 28. WCCHD reports that patient is in their 40s and lives in southern Williamson County.

13 mosquito-trap samples have tested positive for West Nile this season, which breaks the previous record of 12, WCCHD said. The season lasts from May through November every year.

WCCHD said a new positive trap was reported in Granger too, which means four areas in the county have West Nile activity. These include the area near Southwest Williamson County Regional Park and New Hope Drive in Leander, the Sun City neighborhood and Georgetown Village in the City of Georgetown and the Brushy Creek Community Center in Round Rock.

To learn more about the virus’ symptoms and how to prevent it, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.