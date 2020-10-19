27th Annual Austin Film Festival & Conference

It’s happening! The Austin Film Festival is going virtual for it’s 27th year and KXAN is proud to be the official media sponsor. The writers’ conference is October 22-26 with 30+ virtual panels. The film festival runs October 22- 29 with over 100 films. Most of the content will be available on-demand (after it’s debut) until the end of the festival. That means this year you can do it all and with far fewer lines to wait in.

Get your Virtual Badge for access to all panels and movies, or get a Film Pass for access to all the films, or just $10 for an individual movie ticket.

Here are some highlights worth noting.

Films with Texas Ties

The Get Together – A recent college post-grad, a soon-to-possibly-be-engaged couple, and a failing musician all deal with the realities of growing up as their three stories intersect over the course of one night at a house party in Austin

Horton Foote: The Road to Home – A documentary that chronicles the creative journey of acclaimed Texas writer Horton Foote through his own eyes and voice at the end of his life. Foote, who was born and raised in Wharton, Texas, went on to become a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, the winner of two Academy Awards for screenwriting, an Emmy Award winner for television writing and was the recipient of the National Medal of Arts among numerous other theatrical and literary prizes.

Queens of Pain – One of the most successful teams in New York sports history, Gotham Girls Roller Derby is a feminist powerhouse of elite athletes, misfits, and renegades. QUEENS OF PAIN follows three skaters — Suzy Hotrod, Evilicious, and Captain Smack Sparrow — as they battle the constraints of being a woman in America while fighting for the coveted Golden Skate.

Marquee Films

Nine Days (opening night FILM) – Will (Winston Duke) spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live Point of View (POV) on TV’s of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on earth. Soon, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive at Will’s to undergo tests determining their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable.

Golden Arm – Melanie is a baker in a small town, struggling with debt and a major case of the blahs caused by her failed marriage. When her ex demands half her grandmother’s bakery in their divorce, Melanie has no other choice but to take her best friend Danny’s advice – to enter the Ladies Arm Wrestling Championship.

DAVE NOT COMING BACK – Two friends, Don and Dave, broke a world record for depth in the cave of Boesmansgat: 283 meters. Right before surfacing up, Dave finds a body. They decide to come back and retrieve it.

Big Names to Note

BILL HADER is hosting a conversation on creating the show Barry.

PAUL FEIG (writer/director/producer of Freaks and Geeks, Bridesmaids, Spy) is back to discuss drafting dialogue.

