2020 Austin Heart & Stroke Walk Digital Experience

Join the Austin Heart Walk, fundraise and give support to the American Heart Association in the fight against COVID-19.

Together, we’ll protect the hearts we love that are the most vulnerable during this extraordinary time.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Heart Walk will be a virtual event in 2020 — but the good it does will make a real difference.

Walk where you are on October 24th. The live stream will begin at 10am and will be shared on KXAN’s Facebook page.

Join an estimated one million participants across the country who will be walking independently to raise money and awareness for the fight against heart disease and strokes. By supporting The Austin Heart & Stroke Walk Digital Experience, area businesses will be helping people right here in Central Texas. That’s good for our community and for your business.

In the U.S., a person dies from cardiovascular disease every 39 seconds. Heart disease is responsible for 1 in 4 deaths in this country and costs Americans more than $200 billion a year. By encouraging your employees to adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle, you can reduce healthcare costs and keep good people on the job.

While the 2020 Heart & Stroke Walk will forego massive gatherings in cities across the country, the event is extremely interactive and has a number of opportunities for group involvement. The AHA has developed an activity tracker and mobile app allowing groups to keep in touch, participate in movement challenges, collect donations and earn rewards.

This year, participation in the Heart & Stroke Walk has a special importance since the AHA is helping fund research into the cardiovascular implications of the coronavirus and the use of antiviral drugs to combat the devastating effects of COVID-19. Your contribution can move Central Texas into a brighter future.