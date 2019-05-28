See a doctor if you feel burned out, World Health Organization says
AUSTIN (CNN/ KXAN) — Are you always stressed out and feel like you're burned out?
Burnout, emblematic of young professionals and new parents, is not considered a medical condition but you should still talk to your doctor about it, according to World Health Organization's handbook.
READ ALSO: Stress from work and home can harm women's hearts
Burnout appears in the handbook's section on problems related to employment or unemployment.
The international health agency identifies burnout as a "syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed."
Health officials suggest doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they meet the following symptoms:
- Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion
- Increased mental distance from one's job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job
- Reduced professional efficacy
Doctors are advised to first rule out the possibility of adjustment disorders and anxiety or mood disorders before considering the diagnosis of a burnout.
The Centers for Disease Control suggests some healthy ways of coping with stress to avoid burnout:
- Take care of yourself. Eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep and take breaks.
- Talk about it. Share how you feel with friends, family, a counselor, doctor or pastor.
- Avoid drugs and alcohol. These may seem to help with stress but in the long run they create much bigger problems and increase stress levels.
- Take a break. If news events or social media stresses you out, take a break to give yourself time to rejuvenate.
Recognize when you need more help. If problems continue or you are thinking about suicide, talk to a doctor, social worker or counselor.
If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified burnout as a medical condition.
More Simple Health Stories
-
Service dog graduates college alongside owner
BALTIMORE, MD (NBC News) — A service dog graduated alongside his owner last week at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
The golden retriever, named Chief, stole the show at this year's graduation at UMBC, where the mascot is also a retriever.
Erica Haschert, the dog's owner, says Chief has not only become a fixture on campus but in her life as well.Read the Full Article
-
New laser technology can help you get rid of 95% of bacteria in your mouth
HOUSTON (KXAN/KPRC) — Dentist Mary Frances Riley is using laser technology to help patients eliminate 95% of bacteria in their mouths.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New therapy to treat cedar allergies long-term coming soon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texan Allergy & Sinus Center is behind a new study that could bring long term and quick relief to cedar allergy sufferers.
The study focused on cedar allergies. The treatment includes a shot of diluted cedar extract into a lymph node. Twenty-six patients were part of the study.
"So we are not guessing at how much is going to get into the lymph node — we know exactly how much," explained Dr. Christopher Thompson with Texan Allergy & Sinus Center. "The fact that you could get the equivalent of three-to-five years of shot therapy in three injections over two months, it just doesn't even seem real to me, but the study supports it."Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses