New laser technology can help you get rid of 95% of bacteria in your mouth
HOUSTON (KXAN/KPRC) — Dentist Mary Frances Riley is using laser technology to help patients eliminate 95% of bacteria in their mouths.
"The laser light sees through healthy tissue and targets and destroys the bacteria in the mouth that target inflammation and periodontal disease," Dr. Riley explains.
Preventing or reversing gum disease is important to reduce sensitivity, bad breath and much worse. "Oral inflammation leads to systemic disease such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease," she says. "It really is oral health leading to systemic health."
By eliminating the bacteria, she said your body's immune system can then focus on the inflammation -- making it a somewhat natural way to defend against disease.
See a doctor if you feel burned out, World Health Organization says
AUSTIN (CNN/ KXAN) — Are you always stressed out and feel like you're burned out?
Burnout, emblematic of young professionals and new parents, is not considered a medical condition but you should still talk to your doctor about it, according to World Health Organization's handbook .
READ ALSO: Stress from work and home can harm women's hearts
Service dog graduates college alongside owner
BALTIMORE, MD (NBC News) — A service dog graduated alongside his owner last week at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
The golden retriever, named Chief, stole the show at this year's graduation at UMBC, where the mascot is also a retriever.
Erica Haschert, the dog's owner, says Chief has not only become a fixture on campus but in her life as well.
New therapy to treat cedar allergies long-term coming soon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texan Allergy & Sinus Center is behind a new study that could bring long term and quick relief to cedar allergy sufferers.
The study focused on cedar allergies. The treatment includes a shot of diluted cedar extract into a lymph node. Twenty-six patients were part of the study.
"So we are not guessing at how much is going to get into the lymph node — we know exactly how much," explained Dr. Christopher Thompson with Texan Allergy & Sinus Center. "The fact that you could get the equivalent of three-to-five years of shot therapy in three injections over two months, it just doesn't even seem real to me, but the study supports it."
