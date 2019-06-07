ICYMI: Runners celebrate with margarita after 5K
Austin (KXAN) - A big congratulations to the thousands of runners that were out on Thursday night for Maudie's Moonlight Margarita Run!
This was the 16th year for the event, which raises funds for the Trail Foundation and ensures the trail remains one of Austin's greatest assets for generations to come.
KXAN's Jim Spencer served as MC for the after-party – where runners were greeted with food and a margarita, courtesy of Maudie's Tex-Mex!
The race started at Walter Seaholm Drive and had runners racing down the streets bordering the lake.
