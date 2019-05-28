Food for thought: Why "sell by" labels on food are changing.

Food Expiration Labels Are Changing

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Sell by, best by or use by? Expiration dates on food can be confusing, but the FDA is hoping to change that by asking food manufacturers to use one label: "Best If Used By."

One of the reasons these labels are so confusing is because there are few laws regulating them. In the United States, only baby formula is required by federal law to have a "sell by" date. Many states have regulations on milk, eggs and meat, while Texas only regulates "sell by" dates on shellfish.

Most food manufacturers stamp dates on their products by choice. The date they choose doesn't even mean the food is bad, just that it's tastiest on that date; there's no consistency behind the labels.

Expiration dates in the U.S. can be traced back to Al Capone. According to legend, the infamous gangster got sick after drinking expired milk. He then lobbied Chicago City Hall to pass a law requiring expiration dates on milk containers. Expiration dates didn't become common place in the U.S. until the 1970's.

So why are we changing the way we label our food now?

Americans waste 1/3 of all our food, worth about $161 billion a year. 20% of that waste is blamed on confusion over food labels. Because of this, the FDA is now encouraging food manufacturers to use one label: "Best If Used By." The idea was originally floated by the USDA in 2016, then backed up by food manufacturers in 2017.

Now the label won't let you know if something is expired, it's only an indicator of optimal quality.

What this all means is the next time you clean your fridge, you should take a closer look at your food before tossing it. If something is past the "best if used by" date, it doesn't mean its expired. Instead, look for mold, changes in texture, slime or even just a weird smell.

