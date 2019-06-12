Food Allergies on the Rise

Food allergies more than double over last decade; peanuts most common
AUSTIN (KXAN/SNN) — Food allergies have more than doubled over the last decade and yet, two-thirds of children who develop one don't have a parent with one.
The most common allergy in children is peanuts followed by dairy, soy, and tree nuts.
"In adults for example, shrimp is the most common food allergy. Representing about 3% of adults," said pediatrician and Before Brands chief medical officer Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson.
"We've seen a doubling of food allergies each of the last few decades. And in part, we know genetics play a big part in any kind of medical condition."
The good news is experts are learning more about a major influencing factor, environment.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2MBLeky
More Simple Health Stories
-
Summer Fan Drive: Keep cool with Fans from Fans Friday
DONATE TO FAMILY ELDERCARE TODAY
Austin (KXAN) – For over twenty years, KXAN and Family Eldercare have teamed up for Fans from Fans Friday. And we're doing it again this year on Friday, June 14.
Join us at our new location, the iconic Shady Grove in downtown Austin. Jim Spencer and some of our other KXAN crew will be out there to collect fans and funds to help bring relief to those in Central Texas who need it most.Read the Full Article
-
Simple Health Success: Nakeshia Thompson
Austin resident Nakeshia Thompson shares her inspiring story of how she lost 94 lbs. If you want to follow Nakeshia's journey, or are interested in some motivation and encouragement -- check out her YouTube channel, KeeshNicoleTV .Read the Full Article
-
Shape Your Body With Foods and Smart Cocktails!
Kim Eagle from Earn That Body is here with tips on how to keep and show off that 6 pack! Check her out at earnthatbody.com or online on facebook , instagram , twitter , youtube , and on pintrest . Also she has a new podcast out that you can listen to on apple or soundcloud.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face