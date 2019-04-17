CycleNation spins into Austin for inaugural event
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin gets its chance to join CycleNation in May.
The American Heart Association's newest campaign is a fundraising event, taking place on stationary bikes as a relay-style spin class on Saturday, May 18. The campaign was created to help raise awareness for cardiovascular disease and stroke.
This will be the first Austin-based CycleNation and it will be held at Amy Donovan Plaza at the Domain in north Austin with more than 1,000 people expected to attend.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the two-hour relay beginning at 10 a.m.
Joel Rice, executive director of Austin's American Heart Association, says this has one goal—to get the community moving.
"Stroke continues to be a leading cause of debilitating disease in the U.S., and it is the No. 2 cause of death in the world. We’re not going to let another person suffer and die from a disease that in most cases can be prevented. That’s why the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association are investing in more research to find cures for stroke and heart disease. Through CycleNation, we get communities moving for better brain health, while also teaching them how to respond to a stroke or heart emergency," Rice said.
More information can be found at cyclenation.org/austin.
-
Austin employees learn Hands-Only CPR to help with emergencies wherever they are
AUSTIN (KXAN) — When someone has a heart attack, CPR can save that person's life. One company in Austin is training its employees to provide that important first response.
ABC Home and Commercial Services trained employees Tuesday on how to do Hands-Only Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation should a customer or bystander need it in an emergency.
The goal is to train a good portion of the company's workforce in the potentially life-saving procedure, according to Bobby Jenkins with ABC Home and Commercial Services.
-
Everyone pays Medicare tax but how do you understand how it all works?
(NBC News) — Although all of us pay Medicare tax, not everyone knows how the program works.
Medicare expert John Hill says as long as you remember that sign-up occurs three months before or after your 65th birthday, everything will be okay. "You need to be active, and not just let things happen, because that is how people get penalties," Hill says.
Hill helps people navigate the Medicare maze, and sells the insurance they'll need above and beyond basic Medicare. He also offers advice on whether to go with original or Medicare Advantage. "Medicare advantage will change every year- they will change their networks, doctors can go in and out of networks if they want to," he explains.
-
You can get a free whooping cough vaccine in Austin, due to a TMA grant
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Medical Association has provided a grant through their "Be Wise — Immunize" program that will allow residents in medically underserved areas of Austin to receive free vaccinations for whooping cough and tetanus.
Dell Medical School students will administer the vaccine to adults at the Gus Garcia Recreation Center on 1201 East Rundberg Lane on Saturdays through April and into early May.
RECENT CASE: Confirmed case of 'whooping cough' at area middle school, health officials say
