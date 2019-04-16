Austin employees learn Hands-Only CPR to help with emergencies wherever they are

ABC Home and Commercial Services CPR training

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When someone has a heart attack, CPR can save that person's life. One company in Austin is training its employees to provide that important first response.

ABC Home and Commercial Services trained employees Tuesday on how to do Hands-Only Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation should a customer or bystander need it in an emergency.

The goal is to train a good portion of the company's workforce in the potentially life-saving procedure, according to Bobby Jenkins with ABC Home and Commercial Services.

"Our employees are always out in the field, all over town," Jenkins says. "We are in homes, businesses and you never know when an emergency hits, and I want to make sure when an emergency hits we are prepared to jump in, handle it and do it properly."

At it's north Austin headquarters, employees gathered to learn hands-only CPR from the American Heart Association and the Travis County CPR coordinator, John Villanueva.

"I think this is awesome. The more employees who know about this and are out in the field the better for Austin/Travis County residents," Villanueva says.

Employee shares why learning CPR is so important

Push to learn CPR

KXAN and the American Heart Association have teamed up to make health simple for Central Texans.

As part of the Simple Health initiative, our goal is to train more people in Hands-Only CPR. Since August 2018, more than 1,500 people have been trained at more than 20 events across Central Texas.

Learning this life-saving skill is crucial, according to health officials. Hands-Only CPR can significantly boost the lifesaving action of someone in cardiac arrest. New studies show that CPR of any kind can double the odds of surviving a cardiac arrest compared with receiving no CPR.

More than 325,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals each year in the United States, according to statistics from AHA. Immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival, the group says.

Keeping the blood flow active – even partially – extends the opportunity for a successful resuscitation once trained medical staff arrive at the scene.

The AHA included Hands-Only CPR in its 2015 guidelines to allow bystanders who don't know how to give rescue breaths – or are uncomfortable doing it – the option to provide only chest compressions until medical help arrives. For children, both chest compressions and rescue breaths are still recommended.