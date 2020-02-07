Silver alert discontinued for missing San Antonio senior citizen

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing senior citizen, and they are asking for the public’s help finding him.
Antonio Quiroz, 79, has a cognitive impairment and was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 22000 block of Banister in San Antonio. He was driving a black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plates MKS1448.
Quiroz is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 156 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue pants and a white shirt with a collar.
If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, call SAPD at 210-207-7660.