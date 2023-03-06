Silver Alert issued for Benjamin Perez, 75, from Killeen (Photo courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — A Silver Alert was issued early Monday morning for a 75-year-old who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

The Killeen Police Department is searching for Benjamin Perez, who has a diagnosed cognitive impairment. He is a Hispanic man, described as 5’4″ and 140 lbs with brown eyes and white hair.

Perez was last seen Sunday around 3 p.m. in the 6100 block of East Rancier Avenue wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officials believe Perez’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.