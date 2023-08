WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Silver Alert issued out of Williamson County Monday morning for an 88-year-old man was discontinued after the man was found safe.

The man had gone missing at 1:02 a.m., according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, but was found safe around 7:25 a.m., a social media post from WCSO said.

The man has a diagnosed cognitive impairment, and officials believed his disappearance could have posed a threat to his health and safety.