Sights & Sounds Christmas Festival has new security measures

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — “It’s a good time, it’s really a lot of fun,” says David Morris, who lives in San Marcos.

He’s been coming to the Sights and Sounds Christmas Festival since it began 32 years ago.

This year, his San Marcos tradition is getting a security upgrade.

“That bag needs to be transparent,” says Daniel Guerrero, a spokesperson for the event.

(COURTESY: Sights and Sounds Christmas Festival)

The new clear bag policy comes after a man was stabbed in the neck near the fest last year.

“I didn’t want to go anymore, I was like, ‘Oh, no!’” says Madison Mercado, who remembers the incident.

“It was just scary because it’s so close to home,” the Texas State student says.

She says the new rules may finally make her a festival first-timer.

“I think clear bags is great and checking for knives, weapons. It’s a major concern with everything that’s going on,” Mercado says.

“It’s not any different from what other festivals have been doing lately,” Guerrero says.

He says the new policy should also make entry a little smoother.

“Just making sure we’re being efficient, being mindful of not having people waiting and waiting to get in,” Guerrero says.

Morris wishes the extra security wasn’t needed.

“I just hate to see San Marcos getting to be like the rest of the country. Used to be a nice little town, now it’s a metropolis,” he says.

But it didn’t stop him from picking up passes for him and his grandkids today.

“Come see Sights and Sounds, it’s a lot of fun,” Morris says.

There are exceptions to the new rules; if you need to bring in a diaper or medical bag, for example, that’s okay.

You can find a detailed explanation of the rules here.