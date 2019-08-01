Sidewalk improvements coming to UT Austin’s West Campus area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting this weekend, the City of Austin’s Corridor Program Office will begin work on sidewalks across West Campus.

“We think these improvements are critically important to help people who are trying to get from West Campus over to the University and vice versa,” Sarah Behunek, the communications manager for the city’s corridor program said. “There is a lot of retail, a lot of restaurants in the West Campus area we want to make sure that people have access to the sidewalks and making sure that it’s ADA compliant.”

Crews will upgrade up to 18 curb ramps and fill in the gaps on sidewalks.

Nueces Street West side, just north of 25th Street East side, south of 26th Street

24th Street North side, between Guadalupe Street and Nueces Street South side, just west of Guadalupe Street

25th Street South side, between San Antonio Street and Guadalupe Street

26th Street South side, between Nueces Street and San Antonio Street



The work is part of the Guadalupe Corridor project that is being funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond.

City officials hope these enhancements will improve safety and mobility for pedestrians.

“A lot of the infrastructure is a little bit outdated,” Varun Hukeri said, a senior at the University of Texas and longtime renter in West Campus. “We see that West Campus has been renovated a lot so we know that the people here are investing in this neighborhood, so it would be important if they also invest in improving the infrastructure. “

The sidewalk improvement project is expected to last four weeks. Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with some weekend hours.