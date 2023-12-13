AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students and parents spent Wednesday night sharing their thoughts on banning and removing books in Lake Travis ISD.

“Books do not hurt impressionable minds,” said Lake Travis High School student Carter Davis as he spoke to the school board.

During a November school board meeting the district discussed new library policies and the removal of some books.

“The board did vote to remove several books from the shelves and also move one book from the middle to the high school so they have effectively banned these books by removing access to students,” said LTISD parent Anna Lindsey, who also spoke at Wednesdays meeting.

Lindsey was one of many parents that spoke out about banning or removing books from LTISD libraries.

“We are also seeing a new library policy being proposed that may make it easier to challenge books and get them off of shelves,” Lindsey said.

Jennifer Fleck was also at Wednesday’s meeting, her son graduated last year.

“HB 900 passed this year and it’s going to require that the schools create a policy that removes or moves sexually explicit books,” Fleck said. “So the school districts rightfully are starting to look at their policies because it is going to need to change.”

KXAN asked Fleck if some books should be removed from school libraries.

“So do I think there should be pornographic books with pornographic pictures paid for by taxpayers in schools K through 12? No I don’t,” Fleck said.

Julie Germann said the decision on what children read should be up to the parents.

“Any parent can contact the librarian at their school and tell them books or subject matters or whole categories that your child is not allowed to read,” Germann said. “Each parent can make that decision for their own child. What those parents should not be doing is making that decision for my children.”

LTISD tells KXAN the board was meeting about the topic of banning books and library policies in private tonight.