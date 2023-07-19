As temperatures rise, it’s common for snakes to look for dark and cool spaces to hide during the day, experts say. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – As Austin and Central Texas bake in extremely high temperatures, Austin Pets Alive! warned pet owners about a danger they may not be aware of: snakes.

APA! said Tuesday snakes are looking for cool places such as rocks on hiking trails, around potted outdoor plants or under wooden porches.

In most cases, the shelter said snakes will leave people and their pets alone if they are left alone.

Here are some reminders from APA! to keep your pets safe:

Leash dogs on trails or when outdoors in unfamiliar areas

Keep yard clear of rock piles, stacks of wood or other cover that could provide snakes shade

Be aware cats sometimes actually seek out snakes

APA! said these are the signs of a snake bite:

You often can’t see it

Pet becomes wobbly or unsteady

Pet shakes or trembles unexpectedly

Pet may have fast or shallow breathing

Dogs may vomit within an hour

APA! recommends you do the following for your pet: