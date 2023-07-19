AUSTIN (KXAN) – As Austin and Central Texas bake in extremely high temperatures, Austin Pets Alive! warned pet owners about a danger they may not be aware of: snakes.
APA! said Tuesday snakes are looking for cool places such as rocks on hiking trails, around potted outdoor plants or under wooden porches.
In most cases, the shelter said snakes will leave people and their pets alone if they are left alone.
Here are some reminders from APA! to keep your pets safe:
- Leash dogs on trails or when outdoors in unfamiliar areas
- Keep yard clear of rock piles, stacks of wood or other cover that could provide snakes shade
- Be aware cats sometimes actually seek out snakes
APA! said these are the signs of a snake bite:
- You often can’t see it
- Pet becomes wobbly or unsteady
- Pet shakes or trembles unexpectedly
- Pet may have fast or shallow breathing
- Dogs may vomit within an hour
APA! recommends you do the following for your pet:
- If a snake is near your pet, assume the pet has been bitten
- Immediately take the pet to an emergency veterinarian
- Try to keep your pet calm
- Notify the veterinarian you’re on your way