Shelter in place as person with weapon refuses to leave Pflugerville home

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Pflugerville are at a home Thursday for a person they say has a weapon and is refusing to come out.

Police were called to the scene in the 21300 block of Byerly Turk Drive at 7:34 a.m. That’s east of State Highway 130 and south of County Road 138. Initially, there were three other people in the home as well as the person with a weapon, but police said they were able to get those people out. After that, the person with a weapon became “non-compliant and refused to exit,” police said.

Police issued shelter-in-place orders for people who live on neighboring streets Secretariat Ridge Lane, St. Leger Street and Darley Arabian Avenue in addition to Byerly Turk Drive.

Along with Pflugerville police, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and Williamson County Constable are at the scene.