AUSTIN (KXAN) — In just a few weeks, Sabrina Rahman was supposed to celebrate her 25th birthday. But instead, her family is left planning her funeral.

Rahman was one of the two victims fatally shot on Shadywood Drive in south Austin on Tuesday.

“The friendliest, kindest… just a sweet, sweet, sweet angel,” Rahman’s husband, Ishraq Islam, said.

The other person was 32-year-old Emmanuel Pop Ba. There is a GoFundMe to help his family.

Rahman’s family said he worked with them on renovations for their home.

“Gentle giant, tough as an ox,” said Ibsan Islam, Rahman’s brother-in-law. “Never complained. Hard worker, worked for his family.”

Rahman’s family said Pop Ba was doing handiwork for them at their home and was taking his lunch break outside when he was shot.

Rahman was on her way back home from a walk with her baby boy at the time. They said she saw the whole thing.

Sabrina Rahman would’ve turned 25-years-old at the end of December. (Photo: Islam Family)

“He saw her react, scream and run. She ran to a neighbor’s house. She threw Ibrahim, my nephew’s stroller, at the neighbor’s door,” Islam said. “She pivoted to run the other way. This person ran out of the car around at her. He put the gun to her head, and he pulled the trigger.”

The Austin Police Department said the suspect in this homicide is also connected with two other homicides and the shootings of an Austin Independent School District Officer and an APD officer.

Rahman’s husband, Ishraq Islam, said they wonder why no one was alerted about this.

“We see one message. My wife wouldn’t go out. I would still have a wife,” Ishraq said. “My son would still have a mom.”

Ultimately, Rahman’s family said it was her quick thinking to push her son’s stroller towards a neighbor’s home that saved him.

“He was her life,” Ishraq said. “Since the moment he was born, everything was for him. She spent every minute with him. They’re heavily attached.”

Now, it’s their son that’s motivating the family to push through this difficult time.

“We’re gonna raise this boy like he didn’t miss a beat,” Islam said. “But it’s gonna be tough.”