Shaquille O’Neal appointed reserve deputy by Louisiana sheriff’s office

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Former pro-basketball star Shaquille O’Neal has added another line on the resume for his third career.

The former NBA champion turned TNT broadcaster has picked up a law enforcement badge more than once since ending his playing days. On Wednesday Shaq was appointed as a special reserve by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.

The office announced O’Neal as a new team member on Facebook later that afternoon.

“Thank you for your kindness, support, and encouragement you provided to the deputies. It was very much appreciated,” the office said. “Welcome to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Team!”

The 7’1″ former center has gone through multiple law enforcement training programs and held similar roles in or around his former NBA cities including Los Angeles, Boston and Miami.