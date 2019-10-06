SH 130 speed limit reduced to 70 mph

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers should check their speed the next time they’re driving on SH 130. The speed limit will be reduced to 70 mph starting Sunday.

The reduced speed area will be between Cameron Road and SH 45 North. This is a result of crews moving to the next phase of the SH 130 expansion.

The project broke ground exactly a year ago yesterday. The entire project is expected to take two years and cost $36.7 million to complete, according to TxDOT.

The speed had been reduced in the past when the project first began from 80 mph to 70 mph.