Sewage flowing in Brushy Creek amid spike in wastewater at plant

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Round Rock is working to locate what they believe is a pipeline break that’s causing an increase of water flowing into the Brushy Creek Regional Wastewater System East Treatment Plant.

The surge of water is causing a messy and stinky situation downstream of Brushy Creek because the treatment process is unable to keep up and causes wastewater to discharge into the creek.

There are four cities that contribute to the wastewater treatment plant – Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander and Austin. The regional wastewater plant is rated for 20 million gallons a day. Michael Thane, the city’s utilities department’s director, said over the last several months the plant has been “receiving extreme flows upwards of 30 million gallons a day during the peak times.”

He said that influx is not just from sewage or development and growth. Thane and his crew believe, “There’s a big pipe break in the pipe that goes along the creek that’s causing inflow and infiltration.”

A look at the TSS or “total suspended solids” in Brushy Creek. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

“That’s kind of what you see, you know, the neighbors are seeing downstream they’re seeing the creek not look as clear they’re normally used to,” he said.

City officials are warning people to stay out of the water as there are concerns about high levels of E. coli and organic solids called TSS, or “total suspended solids,” that include things like silt, decaying plant matter and sewage. That is creating floating particles that are causing the creek to look cloudy.

Thursday, the Round Rock City Council will receive an update from the city’s Utilities Department on the latest effort to solve the problem.

“The city has never backed down from saying that there’s a problem. We’re aware there’s an issue. We’re doing everything we can to figure out a solution so that we can correct the problem,” Thane said.

City crews have been using special cameras and equipment to check the lines. This week, the city brought in a company that uses special cameras to check larger pipes.

Thane said things elevated last Thursday. The maximum daily permit for TSS is 40 milligrams per liter and about 400 most probable units for E. coli. Last Thursday, officials decided to take a grab sample and results showed solids were at 600 milligrams for TSS and E. coli was in the several thousands of units.

“Last Thursday, it was the worst we’ve seen it. And we’ve made some plants adjustments internally where we’re trying to drop the peak down and we’re trying to push water differently,” Thane said. “So that was probably the worst it’s looked last Thursday with those high numbers. They have improved, but there’s still above what we’re permitted.”

The good news, the wastewater issue does not affect the area’s drinking water.

In an email, officials with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, who are working with the city on this issue, said there is an open investigation and will share their results and findings once the investigation is complete.

They added that their sample results from Thursday, March 3, did show E. coli “levels high enough” they suggested the city put up signage in accessible Brushy Creek areas. They took additional samples on Friday, March 4, and are waiting on the results.

The TCEQ also mentioned the wastewater treatment plant in question was “referred for formal enforcement on March 1, 2022. The Notice of Enforcement alleges violations and additional issues regarding effluent parameters and operations and maintenance issues.”

Thursday’s Round Rock City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m.