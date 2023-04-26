Note: The video in this article is a weather update from 10 p.m. Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe weather struck parts of the South Plains on Tuesday evening. Along with thunderstorms across the region, a tornado was reported in Dickens County.

KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley called it a “potentially significant tornado.”

The Dickens County Sheriff’s Office said reports of injuries were not immediately available. DCSO said there was damage but could not provide specifics Tuesday night. EverythingLubbock.com had a crew heading to Dickens to gather more information.

Hail after tornado hit Dickens, Texas (Viewer photo)

Hail from 8 miles north of Tulia (Viewer photo)

Hail falls in New Home Tuesday evening (Photo: Ricky Johnson)

Clouds in South Lubbock on Tuesday evening (Photo: EverythingLubbock tower camera)

“Severe thunderstorms capable of large hail up to golf ball size, locally heavy rain, wind gusts up to 60 MPH, and isolated tornadoes are possible this afternoon and overnight,” the NWS said earlier Tuesday afternoon.

A little before 6:00 p.m., the NWS said a strong thunderstorm would impact parts of Lubbock, Lynn, Terry and Hockley Counties. A Tornado Warning was issued for northern Scurry County at 8:37 p.m. A possible tornado was located close to Fluvanna, moving southeast. That warning was cancelled not too long after.

Storm highlights

2:47 p.m. Hazardous Weather Outlook issued for areas that included the following counties: Bailey, Cochran, Cottle, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Motely, Swisher, Terry, Hockley, Lynn and Lubbock

4:29 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for South Plains counties, including Lubbock

5:45 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for areas including Castro and Swisher counties

5:47 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for areas including Tulia TX, Happy TX and Kaffir TX until 7:00 p.m.

5:50 p.m., Special Weather Statement issued for areas including southwestern Lubbock, northwestern Lynn, northeastern Terry and southeastern Hockley Counties though 6:30 p.m. (wind and hail)

5:52 p.m., Special Weather Statement issued for parts of Scurry County through 6:15 p.m. (wind and hail)

6:09 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Warning continued for Tulia, Happy and Kaffir. The NSW said the storm would contain two-inch sized hail

6:32 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for areas of New Home and Wilson in Lynn County

7:27 p.m., Special Weather Statement issued for areas including parts of Lynn and Garza Counties (wind and hail)

7:50 p.m., Food Advisory issued for parts of the Texas Panhandle, including Swisher County

8:37 p.m., Tornado Warning issued for northern Scurry County

9:11 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Crosby, Dickens, Floyd and Motley Counties

9:14 p.m., Tornado Warning cancelled for Scurry County

10:38 p.m., Flood Advisory issued for Dickens County until 1:00 a.m.



If you would like to submit photos of the storm or damage, send an email to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.