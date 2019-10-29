Several arrested in connection to south Austin burglary ring

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several men are in custody after a two week-long investigation connected them to a burglary ring near South Lamar Boulevard.

According to an affidavit, police saw 20-year-old Devin Segura leaving the home of Jose Lara with a Glock case.

Police say Segura arrived at Javon Fontenette’s mother’s residence, retrieved the case from a car and gave it to Javon Fontenette. Fontenette then put the case inside his home and they left in the same vehicle.

The suspects were reportedly pulled over for several traffic violations and were all detained based on the suspicious transfer of the Glock case.

Police say they went to Fontenette’s mother’s home and retrieved the case. Inside, they say they found a pistol and a couple loaded magazines. The pistol was not entered as stolen, however many of the owners didn’t have records of the gun’s serial number.

Police say Segura was staying with Lara and got permission to search the home. There, they found other stolen firearms and ammunition. They also arrested Lara for an outstanding credit card abuse warrant in Williamson County.

Segura was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and theft of a firearm. At last check, Segura is in The Travis County Jail and both of his bonds are set at $12,500.