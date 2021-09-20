Setup begins for ACL; permit to hold event at Zilker Park has yet to be granted

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The permit required to hold the Austin City Limits music festival in Zilker Park hasn’t been granted yet, but crews have already started work preparing for the music festival.

A spokesperson for the Austin Center for Events says it’s common practice not to have the permit ready to go until days ahead of the event. They did not approve the permit for ACL in 2019 until Sept. 26.

KXAN looked deeper into ACL’s COVID-19 Health Policy, comparing it with the City of Austin’s recently updated special events criteria.

Right now, ACL guidance says guests can skip taking a COVID-19 test by showing up with a vaccine card or proof of full vaccination. However, at the end of August, the city updated its requirements for event permits on city property saying large events must now require a negative COVID-19 test from every attendee, regardless of vaccination status.

KXAN reached out to ACL several times asking about the discrepancy but have not heard back

Recently, the city denied the permit for the Pecan Street Festival, which was scheduled for Sept. 18-19. Bat Fest 2021, scheduled for August, was also canceled.