TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — Tornadoes, hurricanes and wildfires can all happen in Central Texas during the month of September. That’s why National Preparedness Month is so important.

“Really something that people think about on a regular basis. And so it gives us an opportunity to say, hey, start thinking about having a plan,” Jennifer Henager with Temple Emergency Management said.

Jennifer Henager with Temple Emergency Management said disasters can bring high emotions so a disaster plan can help you and your family during a high-stress situation.

“If it’s a fire, maybe you just need a meeting spot outside. If it’s you need to leave the area. Where are you going to go? Where are you going to meet up with folks maybe that aren’t at home?” Henager said.

Storms can knock down power lines. Kiley Moran with Texas A&M Forest Services said to have your map printed out.

“Do it. Do it the old-school way and go online. Print out your route that you know you’re going to take if a certain disaster happens,” Kiley Moran with Texas A&M Forest Services said.

If you have to evacuate your home, Moran said to make sure you have a kit ready.

“Try to keep a three-day supply of food and water for each member of your family. So if you have kids, make sure you’ve got enough for yourself, your spouse and all your kids for three days,” Moran said.

If a storm passes through your neighborhood, Henager wants you to remember to document any storm damage you may experience.

“And the sooner you can get with your insurance agent and start getting on those lists, the sooner you can have repairs done to your home,” Henager said.

Order free preparedness materials from FEMA’s online ordering platform. These materials can be shipped directly to you at no cost.

Create Your Family Emergency Communication Plan in English or Additional Languages