Send your gift by these dates to ensure it gets there by Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re on top of the Christmas gift game, you’ve already bought, packed and sent your gift to its final destination and you’re not worried about a thing.

Well, the following isn’t for you, then.

For those who wait until the very last minute to do anything around the holidays, here’s some much needed information — the absolute last dates you can ship those gifts and make sure they are received by Christmas.

KXAN graphic/Rachel Garza

All three major mail carriers — USPS, UPS and FedEx — say packages need to be shipped by Dec. 15 to reach their final destinations using their basic ground services.

Here’s a breakdown of the other services and dates by carrier:

USPS

First Class Mail, Dec. 18

Priority Mail, Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service, Dec. 23

FedEx

Express Saver and 3-Day Freight, Dec. 21

2-Day, Dec. 22

Overnight, Dec. 23

UPS

3-Day Select, Dec. 21

2nd-Day Air, Dec. 22

Next-Day Air, Dec. 23

All of the expedited shipping options come with extra costs, and it’s best to visit your preferred shipping company’s website for more information.