Send snakes slithering with these tips from the Austin Animal Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Have you had a run-in with any slithery serpents this summer? The Austin Animal Center reported they have seen an increase in the number of calls regarding snakes in people’s homes. They decided to share some important snake schooling for anyone who encounters these limbless creatures.

The first tip for reducing the number of snakes at your home is to make sure your yard is clean. The Austin Animal Center says snakes love to hide in tall grass and brush piles. Trimmed lawns are much less appealing to slithering invaders.

Next, if you are trying to keep snakes away, make sure your home is rodent-free. Snakes tend to head toward food. No rodents mean no food means no snakes. The Austin Animal Center also wanted to point out that snakes do a great job of curbing rodent populations. So if you are looking to rid your home of pests, snakes may be your answer.

Snakes are a competitive bunch and do not like to share their food. The Austin Animal Center says venomous and non-venomous snakes will compete for food. So if your goal is to keep rattlesnakes out of your lawn, it may be a good idea to keep something like a rat snake as a friend.

According to the Austin Animal Center, snake season is coming to an end soon due to the increasing temperatures. This means snakes are less likely to be out during the day but rather at night.

Anyone trying to identify a snake in their home is encouraged to call the Austin 311.