AUSTIN (KXAN) — Imagine driving down a busy road and seeing an 18-wheeler with no driver.
That’s not quite a reality just yet, but according to Cavnue, a company that’s been developing smart roads, semi trucks in Texas are already operating on their own, with a driver in the seat, merely making sure everything is OK.
On Wednesday, The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), announced it’s developing a “first-of-its-kind advanced and self-driving trucking corridor in the Austin area.”
“The largest opportunity to reduce crashes is by improving the driver experience by broadcasting digital roadway information to on-board automated systems to help advanced and automated trucks navigate the roadway environment safely and more efficiently,” Austin Deputy District Engineer Mike Arellano said in a press release.
Cavnue was awarded the contract by TxDOT, and will be leading the effort to:
- Observe operations along the entire length of the road in real time
- Infer what is happening on the road based on Cavnue’s artificial intelligence model
- Share those insights with vehicles and TxDOT through edge and cloud communications
