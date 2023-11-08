AUSTIN (KXAN) — Imagine driving down a busy road and seeing an 18-wheeler with no driver.

That’s not quite a reality just yet, but according to Cavnue, a company that’s been developing smart roads, semi trucks in Texas are already operating on their own, with a driver in the seat, merely making sure everything is OK.

On Wednesday, The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), announced it’s developing a “first-of-its-kind advanced and self-driving trucking corridor in the Austin area.”

“The largest opportunity to reduce crashes is by improving the driver experience by broadcasting digital roadway information to on-board automated systems to help advanced and automated trucks navigate the roadway environment safely and more efficiently,” Austin Deputy District Engineer Mike Arellano said in a press release.

Cavnue was awarded the contract by TxDOT, and will be leading the effort to:

Observe operations along the entire length of the road in real time

Infer what is happening on the road based on Cavnue’s artificial intelligence model

Share those insights with vehicles and TxDOT through edge and cloud communications

This story will be updated.