SEE IT: Muddy water ends up inside homes, officials believe it’s tied to Permian Highway Pipeline construction

Teri Albright, a Blanco County homeowner, says she turned on her faucet Sunday evening to discover muddy water.

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials in Blanco County are sampling water from drinking wells after they say Permian Highway Pipeline construction workers hit a karst.

“There’s no doubt that’s what happened,” says Ron Fieseler, general manager of the Blanco-Pedernales Groundwater Conservation District.

Fieseler says he received two reports from two well owners this week about muddy drinking water.

He believes the water contains bentonite, a type of clay that is not poisonous.

Fieseler says it is a “cosmetic problem,” and that the “wells will clear up after a while,” but he is still in the process of sampling wells.

Fieseler, also a geologist for more than a decade, says Kinder Morgan has stopped construction in the area for the time being and will be meeting with Fieseler to discuss possible changes to drilling procedures.

Fieseler says right now, he doesn’t know how many neighbors are affected. He is scheduled to inspect 10 other wells over the next few days.

“We’re trying to identify which direction the lost fluids went,” he says.

KXAN has reached out to Kinder Morgan for comment.