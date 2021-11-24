Security experts react to Samsung’s $17B plant in Taylor: ‘This is just a strategic move’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In addition to bringing more than 2,000 jobs and bolstering the Central Texas economy, experts say Samsung’s $17 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant will help support national security efforts, too.

“We were very excited. This is just a strategic move,” said William Inboden, Executive Director of the William P. Clements, Jr. Center for National Security at The University of Texas at Austin. “It’s really important for helping maintain our national security edge.”

For years, he and other security experts have watched with concern as the United States made up less of the global share of semiconductor manufacturing.

According to a report published in 2020, the U.S. accounts for 12%, while countries such as South Korea, Taiwan and China increased their share of the manufacturing capacity. That’s compared to 1990, when the U.S. accounted for 37% of the global manufacturing capacity.

Inboden said efficiency and cost were major factors in the shift, but he insists the long-term security benefits of increasing domestic production will pay off.

“You can’t put a price on national security,” he said. “Just about every aspect of American national security strength depends on semi-conductors.”

From missile technology to military communication systems, he said it’s imperative this technology — and the supply chains that support it — are secure.

At the Governor’s mansion on Tuesday, when the Samsung plant was announced, Senator John Cornyn emphasized the threat of over-relying on other countries for chip technology.

“I think what we have seen through COVID-19 is exposure of the vulnerable supply chains that have affected us in so many ways, so, time is of the essence,” Sen. Cornyn said.

The day after the announcement, he and 33 other lawmakers sent a letter to the Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, calling for Texas to be considered for the future sites of two specific, national semiconductor plants.