Section of North Carolina bridge collapses during live TV report

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WJZY

Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — It was a scary moment for a news crew in North Carolina as a bridge in Alexander County collapsed live on air.

FOX 46 reporter Amber Roberts was reporting on significant flooding near the Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County when a portion of the bridge broke off and fell into the raging waters.

The crew was able to quickly and safely move off of the bridge.

The Carolinas continued to be hard hit with heavy rain Thursday as a slow-moving cold front crossed the region, with flash flood warnings issued for several counties.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible, along with higher totals, especially east of Charlotte, North Carolina, if the front slows even more. The rain is expected to clear by Thursday evening.

