Second death from flu confirmed in Travis County, health officials say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health announced a second flu-related death in Travis County on Thursday.

The second person who died from the flu was an adult, health officials say.

There have been three reported flu-associated outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Travis County, and also three reported outbreaks in schools in Travis County, health officials say.

Statewide, there are have been 13 pediatric flu deaths, but none of them have been in Travis County, health officials say.

Flu activity in Texas is considered to be widespread

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 8,200 people have died from the flu nationwide, and 140,000 have been hospitalized.

Influenza A is the most common strain of flu in Travis County, health officials say.