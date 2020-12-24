Multiple shots fired at APD officer Thursday morning, police searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a man they say shot at an officer early Thursday morning in southwest Austin. APD says the officer was not hit.

The officer was responding to an unrelated call on Travis Green Lane and Hero Drive when the shots were fired just after midnight. That’s near Southwest Parkway between William Cannon Drive and MoPac Expressway.

The officer was in his car when the man fired his gun multiple times. The bullets damaged the patrol car and other parked cars in the neighborhood.

Police say the man drove off, and they didn’t pursue the suspect at that time. Police say they know how the suspect is, but declined to release more information as to not jeopardize the investigation. Police issued a reverse 911 call for people living within a square mile of the scene.