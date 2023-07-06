AUSTIN (KXAN) — A supermassive black hole, newly discovered by researchers with the University of Texas, is now the most distant ever discovered. Named CEERS 1019, it was detected by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The supermassive black hole existed about 570 million years after the big bang.

The black hole was one of three identified by the Cosmic Evolution Early Releases Science (CEERS) survey. The research was published in The Astrophysics Journal Letters.

The team is led by University of Texas astronomy professor Steven Finkelstein. CEERS uses the JWST ability to capture near-infrared and mid-infrared images to identify celestial objects in the furthest parts of our universe.

Infrared light travels further than visible light, allowing it to travel for billions of years. By observing this light, we’re able to see what the universe looked like when the light was originally sent.

According to experts, using the James Webb Space Telescope is basically like looking back in time.

A graphic titled “Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (CEERS) Survey, Active Supermassive Black Holes Across Cosmic Time.” The graphic shows three CEERS detections in the context of those from other telescopes. For more details, view the Extended Description. (Credit: Illustration NASA, ESA, CSA, Leah Hustak (STScI) Science Steve Finkelstein (UT Austin))

According to a release from the University of Texas, the black hole is smaller than most modern black holes but larger than ones detected from that time period.

The black hole at CEERS 1019 is similar to the one at the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way. It is about 4.6 million times the mass of our sun.

Black Holes discovered from the early time period, more than 11 billion years ago, are a bit of a question. Scientists, according to the University of Texas, aren’t sure how they formed but have discovered several.