AUSTIN (KXAN) — An electronic tattoo could help save your heart.

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have developed an ultrathin, lightweight electronic tattoo, or e-tattoo, that attaches to the chest for continuous, mobile heart monitoring outside of a clinical setting.

It’s a continuation of an earlier chest e-tattoo project, according to a release from UT. It’s wireless and mobile and is enabled by a series of small active circuits and sensors carefully arranged and linked by stretchable interconnections and conforms to the chest via a medical dressing, the release said. The clear devices are less intrusive than other monitoring systems and more comfortable for patients.

The e-tattoo includes two sensors that together provide a clear picture of heart health, giving clinicians a better chance to catch red flags for heart disease early.

UT researchers create e-tattoo that could help detect heart disease (Credit: UT Cockrell School of Engineering)

“Most heart conditions are not very obvious. The damage is being done in the background and we don’t even know it,” said Nanshu Lu, a professor in the Department of Aerospace and Engineering Mechanics and a lead author of the study. “If we can have continuous, mobile monitoring at home, then we can do early diagnosis and treatment, and if that can be done, 80% of heart disease can be prevented.”

UT researchers have also developed other e-tattoos that help monitor health. One can show if someone is stressed and the other can help monitor blood pressure.