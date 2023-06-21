Emeryville, CA (KXAN) — You could soon be eating chicken grown in a lab. On Wednesday, the US Department of Agriculture approved the sale of “lab-grown” meat by two Californian companies, according to the Associated Press.

The companies, Upside Food and Good Meat, had been racing to be the first to sell meat in the United States.

A meatball made using genetic code from a mammoth is seen at the Nemo science museum in Amsterdam, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Corder)

Sometimes called “cultured” or “cell-cultivated” meat, lab-grown meat uses protein cells from a specific animal, in this case, a chicken, then has those cells replicate. The meat is grown in a steel tank and comes out in large sheets that are then formed into traditional meat shapes.

“Instead of all of that land and all of that water that’s used to feed all of these animals that are slaughtered, we can do it in a different way,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive of Eat Just, which operates Good Meat, to the Associated Press.

The move comes just months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the products and determined they could be consumed.

Is lab-grown meat good?

Upside Food hosted a taste test of their chicken at a recent event. Visitors described the chicken as slightly paler than traditional chicken but was otherwise the same, according to the Associate Press.

Unlike meat substitutes like the Impossible Burger, lab-grown meat is still technically meat, since it is grown from animal proteins. The Impossible Burger is made using plant proteins.

The push for lab-grown meat has been growing worldwide in recent years.

Just a few months ago, Australian-based Vow Foods unveiled a meatball made using woolly mammoth proteins. The same company also hosted taste tests of its lab-grown quail meat at this year’s South-By-Southwest.

In a recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, half of U.S. adults said they were unlikely to try lab-grown meat. Most said, “it just sounds weird.” About half said they don’t think it would be safe.