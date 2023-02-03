AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the freezing temperatures have moved out of Central Texas the impacts from the storm continue.

“I woke up and heard lots of crashing,” said 12-year-old Henry Pugh. “First day I came out here after the freeze I had to be careful”

The Pugh’s yard filled with downed branches and hanging tree limbs. They are also without power.

The Pugh family spent Friday cleaning up the downed trees and branches in their yard.

Jennifer Pugh said she was worried to see the hanging branches, especially since that’s where all three of her boys like to play.

“He wanted to play football during all this and I was like you have to avoid the trees,” said Jennifer.

Adam Pugh, Henry’s dad, spent Friday afternoon cutting down those hanging branches and cleaning up the yard.

“It was more of a safety issue than anything,” said Adam.

Hanging branches are also a problem for schools across Central Texas. Eanes ISD just one of many schools that had crews addressing the hanging branches.

“This campus has by far been one of the most impacted,” said Moe Moore who spent the day helping at Eanes Elementary.

Eanes has many Oak trees on campus and the playground and basketball court are underneath the sprawling branches.

“We have to be concerned about the safety of our children,” said Eanes ISD Superintendent Jeff Arnett, who was out inspecting Eanes Elementary.

Arnett said checking the trees and cutting them down means a much safer campus when students return. He’s hopeful that will be Monday as some schools still don’t have power or water.

“None of those big branches or the tree fell on the building,” said Arnett.

Preparing for the next freeze

Experts tell KXAN there are steps you can take that can help prepare your trees for freezing temperatures.

“If you have trees like like live oaks or densely canopied trees, a great preventative measure is to prune them prior to these events,” said Scott Martin, Tree and Lawn Division Manager with ABC Home & Commercial Services.

Martin said he has never seen damage as bad as this latest freeze.

“High wind is almost as bad as ice,” said Martin. “So if you can reduce weight and wind resistance surface area in these trees then you can help preserve them.”