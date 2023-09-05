HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A Hutto Independent School District bus was involved in a crash Tuesday, Hutto ISD officials said. Exclusive KXAN video shows the bus crashed into the side of a home.

A spokesperson for Hutto ISD said the driver of the bus “was transported.”

The school district confirmed students were on the bus at the time of the crash, and police said no students were injured.

A bus from Hutto ISD crashed into a home Tuesday. Officials confirmed the driver of the bus was transported. | Emma Oertling KXAN News

Video from KXAN photojournalist Emma Oertling shows damage of the bus, which was still inside the home. It shows bricks and other parts of the wall on the floor on the home.

The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate. As of Tuesday evening, the cause of the crash had not been determined.