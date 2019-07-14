SB I-35 traffic diverted after deadly crash near Cesar Chavez

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic headed southbound on I-35 is being diverted after a deadly autoped crash in downtown Austin.

The Austin Police Department says a person was hit by a vehicle around 4:20 A.M. Sunday morning in the 200 block of SB I-35 near Cesar Chavez.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene. Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

Southbound I-35 traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road at the 8th Street exit.

