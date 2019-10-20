Say goodbye to the Sixth Street staple, Hut’s Hamburgers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There was no shortage of hungry customers waiting in line to get one last bite of an iconic Hut’s burger. Hut’s Hamburgers closes its doors Sunday after 80 years of serving the people of Austin.

The owners, Mike and Kim Hutchinson, made the announcement in July that the local burger shop would be closing its doors for good.

Hut’s first opened in 1939 under the name Sammie’s Drive-In. It changed names and styles a few times, and it was bought by Homer “Hut” Hutson in 1969. That same year it changed to its current location at 807 West Sixth Street.

The Hutchinsons took over the hamburger joint in 1981 and are the current owners. Hutchinson met his wife at the restaurant, and he said it’s touching to know other people had memorable experiences like he did.

“I’m really happy to hear that stuff,” Hutchinson said. “It makes it all worthwhile.”

Mike Hutchinson said talking to customers has been touchy, and he’s heard from people who came in as kids and are now bringing their own kids in.

“I’ve been personally so involved here for the last 38 years,” Hutchinson said. “The response you can see, it’s pretty crazy. I just want to thank Austin for the support all of these years. It’s been great.”

The wait was over an hour just a few minutes after Hut’s opened Sunday, and people came from all over Texas and beyond to say goodbye to Hut’s Hamburgers.

Meril May flew from California with his family to eat Hut’s Burgers one last time. (KXAN Photo: Alex Hoder)

Meril May started eating at Hut’s in 1982. He now lives in California, but he and his family flew to Austin to enjoy Hut’s onion rings one last time.

“As you can tell by everybody that’s here today, it’s a sad moment for the community, but I think everybody has really appreciated Hutch and what he’s offered the community,” May said.

While the famous location is closing, the Hutchinson’s said customers can still get the same quality of burgers and everything else at their other location in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

“So now when I come in and out of town, I can stop and get my Hut’s fix at the airport,” May said. “The name will live on even though it won’t be the original location.”