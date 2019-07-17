San Marcos police offer incentives for recruits with prior experience to sign-on

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — If you have some law enforcement experiment under your belt and are looking for a change in pace, San Marcos may be the place for you.

The City of San Marcos announced that its police department is looking to take on experienced recruits with four or more years — and the pay starts at $64,913, this is in addition to the $3,000 signing-on bonus.

“Experience is invaluable in a new hire, so we strive to provide the highest level of support for our officers and reward their training, dedication and prior on-the-job experience,” said Police Chief Chase Stapp in a press release sent to media outlets. “Our goal is to hire officers who are passionate about their work and are committed to serving this growing community.”

Interested applicants need to have registered by Sept. 1.

For more information, click here: http://www.smpdjobs.com