San Marcos officials ask community for input on 5-year transit plan

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos officials are in the process of developing a five-year strategic transit plan to improve the city’s transportation system.

“Everybody needs to get places, we need to go from where we live, where we work, where we play, where we pray, where we make money, where we shop and if we can do that in a more efficient, more carbon-neutral, more sustainable way everybody wins,” Lee Hitchcock the city’s director of general services said.

Changes could include more frequent buses and new bus services in new areas, and one big change they’re looking at is potentially coordinating with Texas State University’s Bobcat Shuttle — essentially taking it over. The Bobcat Shuttle and the city’s bus service currently run independently.

University students said they’re all for it if it means weekend service, while city officials said they see a lot of benefits.

“Maybe it would be cool if there was some sort of bus service on the weekend,” DK Cartey said. The senior said it would be helpful to have a full-service weekend system in case students want to run errands.

Farzana Mumu, an international student doesn’t have a vehicle so she depends on both the university and city’s bus services to get around, “Sometimes I have to go to the library to study so I believe the weekends would definitely help.”

Currently, the Bobcat Shuttle doesn’t run on Sundays and the city bus service doesn’t run on the weekends at all.

City council is also looking at other transportation options — like new bike lanes and shared-use paths.

On Wednesday, the community will have three opportunities to share their opinion with city officials.

The first meeting will be at the Texas State University Quad from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. then from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. you can stop by the San Marcos Station. Finally, a formal planning meeting will be hosted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the San Marcos Activity Center.