San Marcos officer out of the hospital 3 months after crash

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos police officer got to go home Thursday after months of recovery and rehab after a driver hit her while she was working.

“Thank you for all your prayers,” Claudia Cormier said during a community celebration on her way home. “I’m very blessed to be home — to have a family here in the city.”

A suspected drunk driver hit Cormier the night of May 18 as she was responding to reports of debris in the road on Interstate 35. Since then, she’s had multiple surgeries, including one to amputate her leg, and months of physical therapy. On July 23, San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp shared a video of her standing for the first time since she was hit.

“Throughout her ordeal she has exhibited courage and a resolve that has been nothing less than incredible and an inspiration to us all,” the San Marcos Police Department wrote on its Facebook page Thursday, and shared a video of her homecoming.

People painted banners with messages of support — “Welcome home!”, “U R a super [star]” and “We [heart] SMPD” — and dozens of them lined up along the road to greet her. Cormier rolled down her window and waved as they cheered.

She got out and embraced co-workers and friends, and said the first thing she wanted to do was hug her dogs.

“Call my mom, tell her what a great welcome I got,” Cormier added.