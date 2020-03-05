San Marcos moves forward on cite & release ordinance, Kyle could be next

*Editors note: A previous version of this story indicated that the police department supported the draft ordinance. However, they supported the draft as a resolution, which would not be a mandate.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos is one step closer to adopting rules that would require police officers to use cite and release more often.

That means giving someone a ticket for certain low-level offenses instead of arresting them.

In 2018, officers only did that 13% of the time, according to police data.

Last year, officers used the tactic a little bit more, ticketing 23% of people eligible for cite and release.

“What we’re asking for is for them to arrest 0% of the time where allowed by state law,” says Eric Martinez, policy director for Mano Amiga.

The nonprofit has been pushing for a cite and release ordinance that got its first green light Tuesday night.

“Over a year’s worth of planning culminated in exactly what we’re asking for,” Martinez says.

Interim police chief Bob Klett says under the new ordinance, the following offenses would be eligible for cite and release:

Class C misdemeanors other than public intoxication, assault, or family violence. Possession of Marijuana less than 4 oz, Class A or Class B misdemeanor (Under 4oz) Driving while License Invalid, Class B misdemeanor Criminal Mischief, Class B misdemeanor (Under $750) Graffiti, Class A or Class B misdemeanor (Under $2500) Theft of Property, Class B misdemeanor (Under $750) Theft of Services, Class B misdemeanor (under $750)

“People still have to go through the court process, they still have to deal with restitution, they still have to do community service potentially, pay fines and fees,” Martinez says.

Tuesday night, San Marco City Council members moved to make cite and release efforts into a rule.

“No other city has yet to pass an ordinance,” says Council member Melissa Derrick. “Austin and San Antonio have passed resolutions but not ordinances.”

She says it took months of back-and-forth to get the language right, and credits Austin attorney Anita Gupta for helping to write the draft pro bono.

The new language means if you get pulled over for a petty offense, city law would say you shouldn’t be arrested.

“They’ll have to make it known to everyone that this is a mandate by council now. It’s not a suggestion, it’s an ordinance,” Derrick says.

Martinez says they’re already moving to make cite and release a policy in Kyle.

“This is something that is even wider than San Marcos as we are working with some city council members, including Alex Villalobos to actually pass an ordinance in the city of Kyle,” he says.

Hays county records show that in 2018, 154 offenses in Kyle were eligible for cite and release but only one person received it.

“This would be the two largest cities in the county of Hays saying that we do not want to incarcerate our community members for petty offenses when allowed by state law,” Martinez says.

Opposition to cite-and-release policies often comes from law enforcement officials who want more discretion for officers in the field.

In this case, Derrick says the San Marcos Police Department was involved in writing the draft to be presented as either a resolution or ordinance.

She says while they supported a resolution, they did not support an ordinance, or a mandate.

“If passed, we believe it would be the only ordinance of its kind for any city in Texas,” Chief Klett wrote in an email to KXAN News.

“We saw better use of cite and release in 2019. Keep in mind these discussions did not start until late summer. Our officers will continue to serve all of our citizens in the best manner possible and we are always willing to work with our community to meet expectations. We take great strides to hire the right kind of officer for our wonderfully diverse community. They are professionals who care for all of our community.” Bob Klett, San Marcos Interim Police Chief

The ordinance would also require quarterly arrest reports from the San Marcos Police Department to increase transparency.

It’s set for a final vote in April.