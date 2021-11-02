San Marcos denies police refused to escort Biden bus that was surrounded by ‘Trump Train’

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN/Texas Tribune) — The City of San Marcos is denying allegations that police refused to help during an October 2020 incident when a motorcade of supporters of former Pres. Donald Trump surrounded and harassed a campaign bus for now-Pres. Joe Biden.

A lawsuit was filed against San Marcos law enforcement, claiming they “turned a blind eye to the attack — despite pleas for help — and failed to provide the bus a police escort” as the bus traveled on Interstate 35 toward Austin, according to Protect Democracy, the group of lawyers representing the plaintiffs.

The suit was filed against Chase Stapp, the head of San Marcos’ director of public safety, and the San Marcos City Marshal’s Department. Other plaintiffs include former Texas Sen. Wendy Davis, David Gins, a deputy director for Vice President Kamala Harris; Eric Cervini, a campaign volunteer; and the bus driver, Timothy Holloway.

The lawsuit also states that the plaintiffs continue to suffer psychological and emotional injury from the event. The bus driver, Holloway, has been unable to drive a bus following the experience.

Additionally, the plaintiffs claim San Marcos Police officers privately joked about the incident.

In its statement Tuesday, San Marcos says all allegations are false, but adds that they have since learned some “insensitive comments were made between employees.”

They add the police chief is addressing the comments “through disciplinary procedure.”

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at www.texastribune.org. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans – and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.