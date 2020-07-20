San Marcos CISD set to release COVID-19 school plan; Round Rock ISD virtual town halls full

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District will release its 2020-2021 school year plan amid the coronavirus pandemic at its Monday night school board meeting. District officials are proposing pushing back the start date.

Many school districts across Travis County, Round Rock ISD and Hays CISD, have proposed the same.

San Marcos CISD officials said they do not plan to add more days to make up for the delayed start, instead they will add more to each school day.

District leaders also plan to discuss what the beginning of the school year will look like, and if they plan to go online for the first couple of weeks. The district’s latest survey shows parents are split about 50-50 between in-classroom learning and virtual learning. The district plans to offer both options for parents.

Another part of the plan includes the expansion of the school’s one-to-one program. This will ensure every student has a electronic device to work on like a laptop, tablet or iPad.

Once the district begins to offer in-classroom learning they will offer masks for students and staff.

“The preparation for something like this is a daunting task, but at the end of the day as a district, what we do is put our staff and our students’ safety as our top priority,” Andrew Fernandez, the district’s communications director, said.

At Round Rock ISD, a series of virtual town halls expected to begin Monday night are already at capacity. The district said it will live stream for parents to watch on its website.

The district’s first three weeks of school will go online. Following those first three weeks, the district also plans to offer in-classroom learning. District officials said the latest survey also show parents are split — similar to the feedback at San Marcos CISD.

“This is unlike anything public education has ever faced,” Jenny LaCoste-Caputo, the district’s communication director, said. “This will continue to evolve. It will continue to change, and we’ll make updates.”

The district said parents will have until August 6 to decide on a learning preference, but district officials said they will work with parents and be flexible.